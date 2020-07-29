WIRADJURI author Tara June Winch believes all Aboriginal writing is political.

“We can’t avoid being political in our writing. It just is,” Winch told the Koori Mail.

“A family existing on the same piece of land is a political act. A family speaking their mother tongue is a political act. Or just a family being intact. A family with their children and their great grandchildren – an intact family line is a political act.

“It’s unavoidable. Everything we do is political.”

Winch has just won Australia’s best known literary prize and is hoping her accolade will shine a spotlight on all stories by, and about, First Nations people.

She won the 2020 Miles Franklin Literary Award for her book The Yield, which explores the legacies of colonial violence, shame, intergenerational trauma and environmental destruction.

It’s the second year in a row that the prestigious award has been won by an Aboriginal author, after Bundjalung author Melissa Lucashenko won the 2019 Miles Franklin for her book Too Much Lip.

But the parallels between the two writers don’t stop with major awards.

“They’re quite similar books – that was completely accidental,” Winch said. “Back in 2006, 5000 words of The Yield were published in Wet Ink journal, the Indigenous edition. A couple of days later I got an email from Melissa and the subject was I THINK WE’RE WRITING THE SAME NOVEL. Then she wrote, ‘Don’t worry, I’m still kicking around with it and yours will be out before mine anyway’, which it wasn’t.

“I just have to tell everyone that because I…