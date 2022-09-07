Multi-dimensional Adnyamathanha, Narungga and Yarluyandi artist Temaana Sanderson- Bromley was announced the winner of the prestigious Don Dunstan

Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize during the 2022 OUR MOB awards ceremony at Adelaide Festival Centre last month. Along with the acknowledgement of his creativity, the award also has a purse of $5,000.

At 18 years old, Sanderson- Bromley is the youngest person to ever win the Emerging Artist Prize.

He impressed the judges with his multiple artworks including hand painted ceramics, acrylic on wood sculptures and giclee print on archival cotton rag paper.

The artworks were inspired by his Country, the Flinders Ranges, and represent the diverse landscapes and colours.

He references different Dreaming stories such as the Yurlu (Kingfisher man) story that details how Wilpena Pound and Flinders Rangers were created…