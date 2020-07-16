A RARE 19th century Murlapaka shield of the Kaurna people from the Adelaide Plains will find a home at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Senior Kaurna man Mickey Kumatpi O’Brien said to have the shield back on Kaurna lands is Paitya (deadly).

“The Murlapaka shield shows strength in its design, protection in its history, connection to country in its image, and the spirit of its creator in its life,” he said. “We know the land is the oldest living thing, the trees are connected to this land the knowledge and wisdom of the land is in the trees.

“The shield itself was cut from a tree and its shadow remained in the tree and the shield took with it the knowledge and wisdom of the land, culture and people. It returned to its home of the Kaurna Miyurna (Adelaide Plains People). And now it tells many stories, when we listen, observe and share its journey and place, thanks to the support of the Gallery.”

Barkandji artist and Art Gallery of South Australia curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Nici Cumpston said the Murlapaka is made from the inner bark of a Eucalyptus tree with remnants of red earth pigments over the shield surface. It is one of two types of…