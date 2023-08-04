CHRISTMAS has come early for Vicki Yatjiki Cullinan – in the form of a $100,000 prize.

The Senior Yankunytjatjara artist from Indulkana Community, APY Lands, has taken the top award in this year’s Hadley’s Art Prize, for Ngayuku Ngura (My Country). She plans to save the prize money for Christmas and share it with family.

Ngayuku Ngura depicts waterholes, creeks, flowers and rocks, and is connected to Tjukurpa (ancestral stories) Vicki knows.

“I paint my Country, the beautiful and powerful Yankunytjatjara Country that I live on and that will always be a part of me,” she said.

“My paintings are an extension of who I am, and how I interpret my place in the world.”

Last Tuesday morning she was home making tea when Iwantja Arts manager Beth Conway came to tell her the news. Vicki was shocked.

“I couldn’t believe it, there were a lot of entries.”

Next Vicki was in Nipaluna/Hobart for Friday’s public announcement. The 53-year-old, mother of two and grandmother of four, started painting almost thirty years ago. She mentors younger artists and is a director and cultural liaison officer at Iwantja…