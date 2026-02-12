The Targets 

By Robyn With and Aaron Bunch – AAP

Authorities have defended the time it took for a failed Invasion Day rally bombing to be declared a terrorist act, as details emerge about the accused’s ‘pro-white’ ideology. Thousands of people were evacuated from Forrest Place in Perth’s city centre on January 26 after police found an object containing volatile chemicals, nails and metal ball bearings. WA Premier Roger Cook confirmed state and federal agencies had determined the incident to be an act of terror – the first in the state’s history.