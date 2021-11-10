Eight Torres Strait Islander/Zenadh Kes people have taken their plea for the Australian Government to help protect their vulnerable islands to the United Nations.

But, Australia’s official reply states that Australia is already doing enough on climate change, and that the future impacts of climate change are too uncertain to require it to act.

In 2019, eight Torres Strait Islander traditional owners – known as the Torres Strait Eight – lodged a complaint with the UN’s Human Rights Committee in Geneva, alleging that the Australian Government had failed to uphold its human rights obligations and that its inaction has led to violations of their rights to culture, life and family.

Advancing seas are already threatening homes, as well as damaging burial grounds and sacred cultural sites. Many Torres Strait Islander people are worried their islands could disappear in their lifetimes without urgent action – a concern backed by the latest climate science.