ARRERNTE and Kalkadoon woman Thea Anamara Perkins is an emerging artist with a practice focused on painting and installation. Thea was raised in Sydney and has family ties to the Redfern community.

She has worked across a broad range of community projects and is an active member of SEED, a not-for-profit Indigenous youth-led environmental organisation.

Thea had her first solo show History House at Firstdraft, an experimental artist-led gallery in Sydney, in 2018. Her work for the show was inspired by her family’s photographic archives. In the same year, Thea was a lead artist in the restoration of the iconic 40,000 Years mural outside Redfern train station.

In 2019 she had her second solo show, Anamara, at contemporary art space Our Neon Foe, and was a finalist in the Archibald Prize and the Brett Whiteley Travelling Scholarship.

Since 2018, Thea has been working with Tangentyere artists and her work was shown at TARNANTHI 2019, the Art Gallery of South Australia’s annual exhibition of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. Thea won the 2020 Alice Prize and was awarded…