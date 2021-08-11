TIMO Hogan, a Pitjantjatjara man from remote Tjuntjuntjara in Western Australia, has taken the 2021 Telstra National

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards major prize, with a creation story told through his painting Lake Baker.

“Painting is important for Anangu (Aboriginal people) to tell their stories.

“I’m happy for this prize and that people see this work is important,” said Timo, who predominantly speaks Pitjantjatjara, with English as about his fifth language…