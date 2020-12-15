We wish you a very Merry Xmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.

This Friday is our last day of operations until the New Year.

Our office will be closed from Monday 21st December, reopening on Monday 4th of January, 2021.

Our first edition for the New Year will be Wednesday 13th of January.

Please visit our website for information on advertising or to subscribe: www.koorimail.com

We look forward to hearing all your yarns from over the Christmas and Holiday break – please keep sending them to us, by email your stories and photos to: editor@koorimail.com

Thank you for your ongoing support, we look forward to sharing some news with you soon about what is in store for the Koori Mail in 2021!