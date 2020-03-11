VISIBILITY matters to Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens.

And Dickens’ work To see or not to see has just been selected to fill one of the most visible sites in the Australian arts establishment: above the front doors of the Art Gallery of NSW.

“It’s such a colonial monument,” Dickens told the Koori Mail. “Aboriginal artists from NSW are barely represented in their collection, so to have an Aboriginal artist in that space is kind of mind-blowing.”

Dickens’ proposal for the space, which was on exhibition at the gallery along with five other female artists’ ideas, is a white fabric hood with the Mona Lisa on it, eye holes and a mouth hole, with Dickens gazing out along with her tongue poking through. While she says the work for the larger space above the doors of the art gallery will change, it will have something to do with that work, which is impossible to look at without recalling the spithoods put over Aboriginal children in the notorious Northern Territory Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.

“It’s about the invisibility – Don Dale, but also Indigenous women, and women in general,” she said. “We can put our own masks on, but other people put those hoods on us…