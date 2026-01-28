Toni Janke and her Cool Life

By Todd Jigarru Condie

In December singer/songwriter Toni Janke released her new single Cool Life lifted from her forthcoming album due out this year.

Cool Life is a reflective and soulful composition that explores the journey of life, illustrating how experiences – both challenging and uplifting- shape personal growth. Janke said she wrote Cool Life last year after the bushfires in Los Angeles.

“I was thinking about how people’s lives can change in a instant, even celebrities who had fame and recognition and lots of money can lose everything in an instant in a situation like a bush fire that is totally out of anyone’s control,” Janke said.

Janke continues to inspire with many creative projects, including an upcoming play about her life and music called Inheritance which will premiere in Brisbane at QPAC in April this year.