Torres Strait sickness warning

ABORIGINAL man Jeffrey Kerr and Torres Strait Islander woman Rita Ware have urged First Nations people living in the far north to hand sanitise and wear face masks following an outbreak of respiratory conditions in the Torres Strait Islands, Cape York and Northern Peninsula Area.

Mr Kerr from Charters Towers and Ms Ware from St Paul’s Village on Moa Island in the Torres Strait both urged everybody to follow health guidelines.

“If you do wash your hands and wear a mask in the areas affected there is less chance of ending up sick,” Mr Kerr said.

Ms Ware said people in the Torres Strait should ensure they have a mask on hand.

“It should be a clean mask…