Traditional owners opposing a nuclear waste dump in their country say they have been denied a voice by the Federal Government.

Two sites near Kimba on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula and one near Hawker in the Flinders Ranges had been shortlisted as possible locations for the dump, which would be designed to take Australia’s low to intermediate-level waste.

But after local opposition, last year the Hawker site was ruled out.

But almost 62% of Kimba residents voted in favour of the dump being built on one of two sites near Kimba.

Barngarla Traditional Owners have released a film in which they claim they were excluded from the Kimba ballot, because TOs living off country were denied a vote.