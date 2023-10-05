TRADITIONAL Owners have banned commercial fishing from an area of East Arnhem Land, citing concerns about gill-netting of dolphins, turtles, crocs and dugongs.

Indigenous custodians have blocked commercial barramundi fishing in a major bay because of concerns about wildlife and catch sizes.

The Northern Land Council on Wednesday announced Traditional Owners were cancelling the waiver allowing commercial operators to fish in intertidal waters of Buckingham Bay in East Arnhem Land.

The move was made due to concerns about marine life being caught in gill-nets and the amount of fish being taken from the area, the council said.

Recreational fishing access…