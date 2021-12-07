Traditional owners in Western Australia have slammed a proposed Aboriginal cultural heritage bill that would give the Aboriginal Affairs minister final say over cultural heritage disputes.

The proposed bill – which TOs want withdrawn – would also deny Aboriginal people the rights to a merits review, unlike mining companies and developers.

The WA Government has said the “progressive new bill” that was “built from three years consultation with TOs and land users” would deliver better protection for Aboriginal cultural heritage.

That claim has been roundly criticised by Aboriginal groups, traditional owners and also a number of large Australian investor and business groups…