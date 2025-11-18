AAP

An Australian-first treaty with Aboriginal People will take effect just before Christmas but will not be up and running until mid-2026. The signing of the historic agreement has been hailed as a historic moment, but critics question how effective it can be. The state’s Indigenous representative body has been granted expanded powers and acts as a voice to parliament that the government must consult on laws and policies affecting Aboriginal Victorians.

Victoria’s opposition does not support treaty and has vowed to repeal it if it wins government.