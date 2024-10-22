Truth commission could reset nation’s identity

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander people must lead a federal truth-telling process, an inquiry has been told.

To ensure its effectiveness, a truth-telling commission must have cultural authority and allow witnesses to share stories in culturally appropriate ways, Federation of Victorian Traditional Owners chief executive Paul Paton says.

“This is about resetting and restoring this country’s history,” he told a federal parliamentary inquiry into the Truth and Justice Commission Bill.

“There have been a lot of misinformation, mistruths about the true history of our country and this provides an opportunity to reset that story, reset the relationship…