Truth-telling, local voices still on government’s radar

TRUTH-TELLING along with local and regional voices remain on the government’s agenda despite the failed referendum earlier this year.

Indigenous Affairs minister Linda Burney made the comments on the eve of a Closing the Gap meeting on Friday with Aboriginal affairs ministers around the nation and peak body representatives.

Just a month on from the failed Indigenous Voice referendum, Ms Burney acknowledged that how community can move forward from the setback, would be top of the agenda.

She said there would be specific discussions about housing, education and inland water targets.

But she wouldn’t close the door on the government’s commitment to the Uluru Statement, which calls for a truth-telling process and a treaty along with a Voice.

“Very much what I’m hearing moving around the country is ‘what does it mean for the rest of the Uluru statement?’” Ms Burney told ABC Radio.

“In particular, I’m hearing the importance of truth-telling. I am not saying…