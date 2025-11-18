The Torres Strait Elders behind a landmark climate case against the Federal Government say they are appealing a Federal Court’s decision for the future of their children. Uncle Paul Kabai and Uncle Pabai Pabai first brought the case against the Commonwealth government in 2021, fearing for their homes on Boigu and Saibai Islands. They sought orders from the court that would require the government to take steps to prevent harm to their communities, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions in line with the best available science.