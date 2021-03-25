TWILIGHT Blak Markets returns to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence on Thursday, April 1, with a unique range of gifts, art, jewellery and more.

Twilight Blak Markets is the place to buy authentic products, knowing that 100% of the profits go back into Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Held in the heart of Redfern at NCIE, Twilight Blak Markets will run on Thursday, April 1, from 5pm to 8pm at 180 George St, Redfern. Head over for a celebration of First Nations culture and arts.

The event will start with a smoking ceremony from Tribal Warrior followed by a performance from Brolga Dance Academy.

Local legend Aunty Beryl Van Oploo will also be giving a cooking demonstration, showcasing First Nations ingredients and flavours.

First Hand Solutions chief executive Peter Cooley said they are proud to partner with NCIE for a second time to run the Twilight Blak Markets.

“We double the impact when Black…