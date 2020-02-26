“I’ve always been told ‘You should write your book’,” laughs Uncle Jack Charles.

A well-known entity around Smith Street – as much for his acting as his exploits as a self-confessed reformed heroin addict – Uncle Jack is as popular off-stage as he is on.

So much so, that a new book Jack Charles: A Born-again Blakfella has recently been published.

“It took me a while to decide to do it, and it had to come at a time when I had time to myself.”

Written with the assistance of Radio National and Triple R host Namila Benson (“I didn’t think I could undertake this responsibility in my own”) the book charts the journey of Uncle Jack’s life, from childhood in the Box Hill Boys home, to the streets of Melbourne and Sydney, to his subsequent acting career and rise in popularity late in life.

Along the way, the reader is treated to both saddening and amusing stories, all which stemmed from yarns Uncle Jack had with Namila.

“I would sit and recall stories and she would prompt me and …