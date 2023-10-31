Unearthed remains at an Adelaide development site to be reburied

THE remains of Aboriginal ancestors found at an Adelaide construction site will be reburied nearby despite concerns the mass grave is the result of a massacre.

Work at the 12,000-home Riverlea development north of Adelaide was halted in July after the discovery of dozens of ancestral remains; one of the largest finds of its kind in South Australia.

At least 27 remains were exhumed and are in storage while there are concerns more are yet to be uncovered.

Local native title body, the Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation, has announced it would rebury the remains that have already been dug up at a location nearby the site.

“The community’s preferred position was that the ancestors remain in their burial ground and not be removed from Riverlea,” chairperson and Kaurna Elder Tim Agius said.

“However, under the circumstances and with the support of Kaurna Elders, we have made the difficult decision to respectfully exhume the remains to ensure…