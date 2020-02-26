WIRADJURI and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones’ latest creation reimagines a colonial site by telling an Aboriginal story.

Jones has created a new public artwork untitled (maraong manaóuwi) at the Hyde Park Barracks.

And it was inspired by a familiar image.

“When I was looking at the site and trying to understand it during my research I kept noticing the little arrows which were on all of the materials,” Jones told the Koori Mail. “Most people would recognise them as those convict arrows from the cartoons, people in little hats all dressed up in arrows. “Those arrow marks come from and old tradition of everything being marked by the King’s broad arrow.

“This mark declaring ownership by or of the crown and empire, it’s ironic that this image also echoes one of our most beloved totems, the Emu.

“The mark reads as an arrow print to some and an Emu foot to the trained eye, two opposing ideas coming from one single image. This interplay connecting to the site and its history creates a tension.”

The idea of using that iconic image and its different interpretations for his artwork immediately appealed to Jones and helped crystalise his vision for that most colonial of sites.

“Who owns the land, does it own us? Is it something to be owned bought or sold?” he said.

“As an Aboriginal person looking at it…