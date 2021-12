My name is Gulpilil.

My skin group name Balang. My language is Mandhalpingu. My moiety is Dhuwa.

My mother is same and my father side is same.

My name is Gulpilil, you know that mean?

Kingfisher.

That’s my name, that’s my totem, that’s what I sing, that’s what I believe.

My name is in the tree, in the fish, in the sky, in the star, in the earth, in the storm, day and night.

If I forget, if I give up, if I stop, what will I have?

Nothing.