NATIONAL Indigenous cricket teams will tour Vanuatu next month in what will be a first for game involving First Nations people.

Star all-rounder Kamilaroi woman Hannah Darlington will lead a young women’s Indigenous XI with support of Jawoyn woman Ella Hayward – both with experience in the WBBL.

Newcomers Waanyi Ganggalida woman Grace Abdy, Badimia woman Veronica Keen and Wiradjuri woman Callee Black have been selected after strong performances in the women’s division at the recent National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs.

Gunditjmara man Damon Egan will captain the men’s Indigenous XI side, with support of Kamilaroi man Dylan McLachlan.

he men’s squad also features Kamilaroi man Charlie Anderson, who will don green and gold for the second time, after representing Australia in a multi- format under-19 series against England in February.

The tour will see both squads play four Twenty20 matches each against the respective Vanuatu national teams.

The men’s and women’s Indigenous XI squads last toured internationally in 2018 for a commemorative tour to England that marked the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team that travelled to…