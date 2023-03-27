FEDERAL Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the referendum for an

Indigenous voice to parliament is on track, despite having not yet released a question.

Speaking from South Australia’s parliament house, Ms Burney said the referendum would be held by the end of the year.

“We are doing the work that is needed to get this voice right. I can assure you that the voice is on track,” she said.

“We are taking our time, consulting and being very deliberate … to make sure this voice is the voice that people are asking for.”

Both the referendum working group, which includes a cross-section of representatives from First Nations communities across Australia and the engagement group, which also includes representatives from Indigenous organisations, met in Adelaide last week.

The federal government has said it will introduce legislation by the end of the next parliamentary sitting on March 30. Working group member Thomas Mayor said meaningful recognition of First Nations people in the constitution was long overdue.

“We are doing a lot of hard work to reach a set of words we can take to the Australian people to see our nation become…