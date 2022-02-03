Western Australians will be transported back in time via virtual reality to gain an insight into the personal experiences of Stolen Generations survivors as part of a new exhibition held at the State Library of WA.

Limen – At the Fence shares the personal stories of Bibblemun-Kaneang woman Edith De Giambattista (nee Smith), Wilman-Koreng-Kaneang man Tony Hansen and Koreng-Nyungar man Tim Flowers through a virtual reality recreation of the Carrolup-Marribank mission, a QR-coded interactive portrait experience and a fence art installation.

The exhibition, which forms part of the MissionsConnect project that was named a winner at the 2021 WA Heritage Awards, is presented by Curtin University’s School of Design and the Built Environment in partnership with Bringing Them Home WA, BHP Billiton and the State Library of WA…