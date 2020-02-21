A policeman has been charged with murder over the shooting death of a troubled Aboriginal woman in Western Australia’s Mid West region last year.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was allegedly armed with a knife when a constable shot her on September 17 on a residential street in Karloo, Geraldton.

The mother-of-one had mental health problems and had only recently been released from prison.

On Thursday, police said an officer had been arrested as a suspect, then advised about three hours later he had been charged.

“Members of Ms Clarke’s family have been advised of this morning’s developments, as have WA PoliceForce staff,” a spokesman said.

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said the officer was being supported.

“We stand by the police officer 100 per cent and will do throughout this ordeal,” Mr Arnott said.