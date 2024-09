MORE than 50 people at Waiben joined the Thursday Island Deadly Runners and Walkers and the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF) to participate in a fun-run to make a difference to health and fitness locally.

The TI NAIDOC Fun Run on 16 and 17 August offered various race distances for all ages and fitness abilities.

Although labelled as a “fun run”, the event carried a much deeper significance.

It served to highlight the courageous…