WANGAN and Jagalingou tribal leader Adrian Burragubba had a message for Indian mining giant Adani last week.

“Wangan and Jagalingou people are telling Adani to walk away and don’t come back,” he said at a protest outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane.

“We’re fighting against corruption, lies, deception, coercion and the rape of our land.”

The Queensland Government is being urged to intervene to ensure Bravus’ controversial coal mine project is not draining a nearby nationally significant wetland.

About 100 protesters rallied outside State Parliament to call for the Government to investigate the Carmichael mine and rail project in central Queensland.