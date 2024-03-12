Warriors chase their dreams in Thailand

TWO teams of First Nations Warriors – all young men – travelled to Thailand last month to chase their dreams and create new ones.

It was the second year in a row the First Nations Warriors Sports Academy, who were solely funded by sponsors and community, made the trip with their charges – one under-16s and one under-19s rugby team – to compete in the Bangkok International 10s tournament, which was held over two days.

The under-16s went through both days undefeated, and the under-19s – their second year in the tournament – were runners…