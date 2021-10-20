For Gomeroi man Phil Duncan caring for water and Country means everything.

“We as Aboriginal people across this country live in a symbiotic relationship with our cultural landscapes,” he said.

“Our Indigenous totemic values are related to both fish and animals.

“Our rivers are our arteries.

“We have a profound intrinsic birthright to care for Country. It’s one of our cultural obligations.”

Mr Duncan is an ambassador for this year’s National Water Week, which has the theme ‘Caring for water and Country’ and runs from October 18-24.

Mr Duncan said that one of his hopes for the future was enabling more Aboriginal people to share their concerns about water management.

He said he’d also like to see Aboriginal cultural knowledge working with Western science to protect and preserve waterways…