TASMANIAN Aboriginal man Wayne Quilliam, one of Australia’s most highly esteemed photographers, has released a book featuring a collection of images of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people spanning his 30-year career titled Culture Is Life.

The book offers a contemporary look into the lives of Indigenous people, both those with a high profile and community members of different ages from Tasmania to the Torres Strait.

Mr Quilliam told the Koori Mail that he hoped Culture is Life offers “insights into the dreams of youth and the reflections of Elders”.

“The collection of images in the book are more about who we are as Indigenous people more…