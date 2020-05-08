INDIGENOUS people with disabilities and their carers are doing it tougher than most during COVID-19 restrictions.

Not only have they not received any extra funding from the Federal Government’s $213 billion stimulus package, many are struggling with social isolation, placing increased pressure on their carers needing respite.

First People’s Disability Network chief executive Damian Griffis told the Koori Mail that many Indigenous people were already living in poverty, and “when you have a person with a disability sometimes it’s hard just to get out of the house”.

Almost 30% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people report they have a disability or a restrictive long-term health condition, and nearly half of suffer one or more chronic conditions.

“Often people with disabilities need more than one person. Those with severe disabilities might need two or more people to support them,” Mr Griffis said.

“What’s often not understood is that having a disability can be quite expensive, especially with medications, and it’s especially hard when their usual activities are now non-existent.

“Having access to that extra payment is critical because the needs of carers have also…