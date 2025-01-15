We want an arrest: new push over exhumed teen’s death

THE family of a talented Indigenous teenager who died unexpectedly still don’t know what their painful decision to exhume his body has achieved.

Lewis “Buddy” Kelly had just bought a car and was set to travel overseas to play tennis when found dead on railway tracks outside Kempsey in northern NSW in December 1983.

No autopsy, no blood-alcohol readings and few witness statements were taken before his death was marked down as accidental self-harm related to…