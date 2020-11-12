The National NAIDOC Committee confirmed in July the new dates for this years NAIDOC focus will be from the 8-15 November.



The new national dates come as a result of the original dates being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This years NAIDOC poster winner is Noongar and Saibai Islander man Tyrown Waigana, who is an artist and designer based in Perth.



The winning artwork, depicting this years NAIDOC theme ‘Always was, always will be,’ is titled – Shape of Land. The design features the Rainbow Serpent coming out of the Dreamtime to create this country and how we are strongly connected to it.



For more information on National NAIDOC, including the national focus, events around the country, NAIDOC grants and a more detailed description of the poster (including downloads), please visit: www.naidoc.org.au



#ALWAYSWASALWAYSWILLBE