WHEN Yarraka Bayles posted a video of her nine-year-old son Quaden’s heartbreaking reaction to being bullied, the world was moved by his tears.

And none more so than Quaden’s heroes, the Indigenous All Stars, who played their annual fixture against the Maori All Stars on the Gold Coast last Saturday.

So the All Stars asked Quaden to run out on the field with them.

“He said it was going from the worst day of his life to the best day of his life. That sums it up perfectly,” Yarraka said.

“His dream is to be a footy player. That’s not going to be a reality. This is the closest thing for him to play football. That is enough for us.”

The video of Quaden went viral, sparking an online outpouring of support via #IstandWithQuaden.

Brad Williams – an American comedian and actor – was also moved by Quaden’s story and set up a crowd-funding page to raise enough money to send the young boy to Disneyland.