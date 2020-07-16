BASKETBALL star Patty Mills will donate almost $1.5 million to Black Lives Matter Australia, Black deaths in Custody, and the We Got You campaign.

Patty Mills is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander man who plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA in America. He has said the money will go directly to Black communities for these causes, putting a global spotlight on the need to end police violence and Black deaths in custody in Australia.

Mills is no stranger to helping community, having created the Team Mills Foundation, a not for profit organisation dedicated to championing culture, the environment, diversity, women and…