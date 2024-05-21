Williams calls time on own terms

LYDIA Williams is hanging up the gloves at international level and on her own terms, but she will bank on a last hurrah at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a final appearance for her beloved Matildas.

The 36-year-old veteran goalkeeper called time on her storied career last week, officially giving notice to Football Australia, and her legion of fans.

Those fans will have the chance to send Williams off at a planned farewell game against China in Sydney on 3 June.

In a career that began as a spritely 17- year-old in 2005, Nyoongar woman Williams…