WILO MUWADDA didn’t wake up one day and decide he’d dedicate his life to the struggle. The struggle of being black, of being gay, of living with HIV in an age where to be all three meant a certain death sentence.

But somewhere along the line, Wilo became a relentless champion of the rights of the oppressed and offered a quietly spoken yet undeniable voice to the plight of young Indigenous Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer (LGBTIQ) Brotherboys and Sistergirls.

This wasn’t always the case however. In the early days of his childhood, being home-schooled by his mother, the young Wilo dreamed of becoming a marine biologist. As much as he loved learning, he loved his country even more, and would fit a week’s worth of lessons into two days just to go seeking adventures in the bush. He loved the land, animals and running barefoot in the dirt.

Wilo says he always felt a deep connection to the spiritual home of his grandparents.

“He was a loreman and she was a healer. He was an old Arrernte man. I’m Kalkadoon and Eastern Arrernte. My mother and father’s family were from Mt Isa, I grew up on a cattle station but I also spent a lot of time with extended family. When I was a teenager I moved to Palm Island with my aunty and uncle. I loved it there…