WINYAMA Digital Solutions have put their name firmly on the map after taking home both the Business of the Year award and the Indigenous Excellence award at the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards ceremony in Naarm (Melbourne) last month.

Founded by Ngarluma Traditional Owner, Andrew Dowding, the Boorloo (Perth)- based company is an Indigenous- owned business specialising in cultural mapping, heritage mapping, IT consulting and geospatial consulting services.

“The genesis of Winyama really came about from the experience I had in working on Country with Elders, as part of our Native Title Organisation, the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation,” Mr Dowding told the Koori Mail.

“I could see at the time mapping was an important part of the work we were doing at the corporation, and so I found myself working with a lot of Elders who wanted to do…