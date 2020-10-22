NINE-year-old Quaden Bayles has a message to the kids who bullied him: “Just don’t be rude to kids who have disabilities,” he said.

“And just be kind and be nice.”

Video went viral in February of Quaden, who has a common form of dwarfism, saying he was going to kill himself after being taunted at school.

Last week Quaden and his mother Yarraka spoke at the Disability Royal Commission, with Yarraka saying she was left in the dark by the school for months following the incidents.

Yarraka Bayles told the Disability Royal Commission that the school has made recent progress but it took a long time to develop a plan for her son to return to the classroom.

“It was just our support services checking in with us,” Ms Bayles said.

“Quaden felt like he was being punished because he actually wanted to go back to school.

“There were many, many months that went by where it was just me and Quaden sitting at home. There wasn’t anything else we could do and it was very, very difficult.”

The five-day commission hearing was examining barriers to students with a disability accessing inclusive and fulfilling education.

Ms Bayles said Quaden requires the assistance of a specialist machine for respiratory problems, but he’s not allowed to bring it to…