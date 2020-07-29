IT was always going to happen. Black deaths in America wake Australians up from their racist slumber. Let’s face it, most of them have been asleep since 1788.

So this Gomeroi journalist is still scratching his head trying to understand, why … just why Australians and particularly big corporations decided now was a good time to post a Black tile with the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

The answer is simple. They were just trying to cash in and look cool. Netflix was the best example. They were grandstanding on social media telling everyone to watch NITV’s The Point. A week later, well … Netflix was quieter than a brother stealing a Netflix password off his older sister. They were caught out. Social change marketing is a sickness of capitalism, and these corporations are as sick as COVID-19.

What we saw in Australia was a wave of protests, not just in capital cities but in regional and remote areas, where deaths in custody often occur and are swept under the Australian rug of denial. It’s a very thick, white, dusty rug.

But what this Blak journalist saw was truly inspiring, empowering and a reminder of just how important our activists are. Fighting for change, making the change and being the change.

I saw young sisters around the nation collectively burning the system down. I raised my black fist in solidarity and respect on every action I saw.

So, who are these sisters out on the frontline, burning the system down one rally at a time? Often sacrificing their own personal aspirations so our mob stop dying in custody, so our children can walk down the street as equals.

It’s time to celebrate our activists, it’s time to change the way we think about them. They’ve done more for our community than any sports star could ever dream…