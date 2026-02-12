Legal service marks milestone

By Todd Jigarru Condie

An Aboriginal legal service in Queensland targeting the needs of First Nations women in the state has turned 20 years old. First Nations Women’s Legal Services Queensland has helped more than 3,300 clients over the last 20 years, with an increasing focus on child protection and domestic and family violence. Topsy Mola, management committee chairperson, said 20 years ago there was a growing need for ongoing casework and court representation for First Nations women.