THE campaign for an Indigenous Voice is firing up around Australia with calls to remain focused on the referendum question after controversial comments about colonisation.

Mass marches have taken place across the nation, with Indigenous leaders calling for those who support a constitutionally enshrined advisory body to cut through disinformation they say is being spread by the No side.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said the show of support had left her speechless.

“I am almost crying,” she told a Melbourne rally on Sunday.

“It’s truly overwhelming to look out over this crowd and see you, to know where your hearts are, to know where your spirit lives.”

Professor Maree Meredith told a Canberra rally that some people had more of an opportunity in society to have their voices heard and the referendum could help tip the scales by ensuring Indigenous voices were listened to.

“My people share their voices for eight years less than non-Indigenous Australians on average,” she said.

“It’s a chance to start to close the gap…