THE sun set below storm clouds as Kumanjayi Walker was laid to rest at Yuendumu Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, just days after what would have been the Warlpiri teen’s 20th birthday.

He was fatally shot as Immediate Response Team (IRT) officers tried to take him into custody in his home in Yuendumu, 300km northwest of Alice Springs in November last year.

A Northern Territory Police Constable was charged with the murder of Mr Walker, who has been likened to Robin Hood for ‘stealing from the rich’ to give to family.

Kumanjayi had been remanded on bail in Alice Springs and had asked to be allowed to travel to his home community to attend a family funeral. This request was refused. He attended anyway…