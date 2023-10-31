Yunupingu case set for hearing in High Court

THE federal government has been granted leave to appeal late Gumatj leader Yunupingu’s final case regarding compensation for mining in northeast Arnhem Land.

In May, a decision by the full bench of the Federal Court paved the way for the Gumatj to potentially receive compensation for bauxite mining at Gove in northeast Arnhem Land.

In 2019, renowned land rights advocate the late Yunupingu, on behalf of the Gumatj clan, made an application for native title for land in the Gove Peninsula.

At the same time he lodged a compensation application for the alleged effects on native title of certain executive and legislative acts from 1911-1978.

The case centred around the Commonwealth’s decision to allow mining on Gumatj country in 1968 without consent from traditional owners. Yunupingu, who died in April…