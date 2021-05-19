CHAIR of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council Yvonne Weldon is hoping to become the first Aboriginal Lord Mayor of Sydney.

Ms Weldon said she will bring the same audacity, creative energy and fierce optimism to Town Hall that her Great Aunt, Mum Shirl, and Uncle, Paul Coe, brought to their life-long fights to make Sydney a more just, honourable city.

She is currently deputy chair of the NSW Australia Day Council, a board member of Domestic Violence NSW, and a board member of Redfern Jarjum College.

Ms Weldon attended Redfern Public School and St Scholastica’s College and is a graduate of the first intake of the Australian Indigenous Leadership Program.

Yvonne has more than 20 years’ experience working in government and Aboriginal organisations. She has a passion for improving the lives of all through health, social justice, Aboriginal advancement, children’s rights, education, child protection, research and evaluation.

Ms Weldon said her vision for Sydney is of a vibrant, inclusive city humming with opportunity equally accessible to all Sydneysiders.