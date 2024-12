Zachary Rolfe’s actions characterised as racist at inquest

FORMER police constable Zachary Rolfe’s “fascination with violence” barely featured in his criminal trial but during Australia’s longest-running coronial inquest his actions have been characterised as racist.

Despite this, the NT coroner is being encouraged to discount racism as a cause of death in Mr Rolfe’s fatal shooting of Warlpiri- Luritja teen Kumanjayi Walker.

NT coroner Elisabeth Armitage closed the inquest into Kumanjayi Walker last Thursday…