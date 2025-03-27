40 years of the Torres Strait Treaty: A promise now broken by climate harm

Torres Strait Island Elder from the Saibai chieftain clan, Aunty Dr Rose Elu, is among the contributors in this edition. Read her anguished opinion piece about the climate betrayal faced by people in the Torres Strait region.

“Forty years ago this year, our Elders fought hard to win the Torres Strait Treaty – an agreement from the Australian government to protect our culture, our connection to land and sea, and our kinship with our neighbours in Papua New Guinea.

Leaders like Tanu Nona, Marau and Getano Lui Snr stood their ground, rejecting inadequate offers and negotiating tirelessly to secure…